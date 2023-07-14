Month later, 3 held for Sec 5 club firing in Panchkula

Panchkula, July 13
Nearly a month after gunshots were fired outside a club in Sector 5, the Panchkula Police have arrested three persons in connection with the incident. They were brought on production warrant from the Ropar jail.
Those arrested have been identified as Manbir Singh (27), alias Manbir Rana, a resident of Barwala; Gaurav (25), alias Gabbar, a resident of Mauli Jagran; and Dikshant (18), alias Dishu, a resident of Raipur Rani. All of them were produced in a local court, which sent them to eight-day police remand.
Complainant Jatinder Kumar, manager of The Escape Club, a microbrewery, had reported that on June 15 around 11.08 pm, two men came on a motorcycle and fired multiple shots in the parking of the club before speeding away. The police had recovered two shells from the spot.
Kumar told the police that for the last few months, they had been receiving extortion calls from an international number. The accused were demanding Rs 30 lakh, he alleged.
