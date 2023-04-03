Month-long cleanliness drive begins in Chandigarh markets

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 2

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation started a month-long campaign, “Swachh Bazaar, Swachh Chandigarh”, to promote cleanliness and hygiene in city market areas, besides creating awareness to avoid use of banned plastic products.

The MC has already deployed vehicles and manpower for garbage collection in commercial areas, coordinated with market welfare associations and fixed timings for collection. In addition, parking spots for door-to-door waste collection vehicles have also been deployed.

Mayor Anup Gupta said the campaign would continue till April 30 aiming to focus on cleaning the markets, collecting segregated garbage, installing more dustbins and implementing the plastic ban effectively.

He said the objective of the campaign was to create awareness about the harmful effects of plastic waste and encourage citizens to stop using plastic bags.

As part of the campaign, people who carry their own shopping bags made of clothes and jute would be appreciated and offered special discounts.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said the corporation had also planned a special campaign for the Sabzi Mandi, where vendors and shopkeepers would be encouraged to participate in cleaning the market and implementing the scheme at the ground level.

The campaign will also involve a shop-to-shop initiative, where pamphlets and stickers would be distributed among shopkeepers.

To implement plastic ban effectively

Mayor Anup Gupta said the campaign would continue till April 30 aiming to focus on cleaning the markets, collecting segregated garbage, installing more dustbins and implementing the plastic ban effectively. He said the objective of the campaign was to create awareness about the harmful effects of plastic waste and encourage citizens to stop using plastic bags.