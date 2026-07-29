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Home / Chandigarh / Month-long drive unearths six illegal mining sites in Mohali

Month-long drive unearths six illegal mining sites in Mohali

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, Updated At : 01:59 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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The Punjab Mines and Geology Department detected six illegal mining sites across the district during a month-long enforcement drive in July, where over 12.79 lakh cubic feet of material had been excavated. The sites are located at Kheri Jattan, Mukandpur, Haibatpur, Bijanpur, Dera Bassi and Rampur Sainian.

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Executive Engineer-cum-District Mining Officer Gurtej Singh Garcha said field inspections carried out by SDO Pardeep Kumar and Junior Engineer-cum-Mining Inspectors revealed large-scale excavation at locations where no mining permits or departmental approvals had been issued.

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According to Garcha, the estimated volume of illegally excavated material at these locations exceeds 12.79 lakh cubic feet, with the largest excavation measuring approximately 6.55 lakh cubic feet. The report records the GPS coordinates of each site.

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To establish land ownership and confirm the relevant khasra numbers, the Revenue Department has been asked to carry out demarcation.

So far, the administration’s action has been restricted to registering FIRs against unidentified persons. Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Sections 4(1) and 21(1) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

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