Month-long golf league tees off in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, September 21
The month-long Chandigarh Golf League started here today with all 10 teams in the fray.
Despite bad weather, all matches were completed based on the conditions of play. ‘Swinging Samurais’ team was the big winners of the day. It brushed aside the opposition of Tee Birds (5.5 to 1.5 points). Others were much closer games, including a tie between Gladiators and Golf Masters (3.5 points each).
Finishing also on the winning side included Canam Raptors, Signature by KLV and Fairway Comets. The Master Trust closest to the pin was won by Amarinder Singh of Swinging Samurai, while the second best was from Colonel VS Panag of Sleepy Owl Chargers.
