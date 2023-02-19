Month on, 2 held for murder bid in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 18

The Ambala unit of the Special Task Force (STF), Haryana, arrested two wanted criminals, who are associated with the Bhuppi Rana and Bambiha gangs, in connection with an attempt-to-murder case.

The suspects have been identified as Jaswinder Singh, a resident of Mukundpur village of Ambala, and Dikshant, a resident of Panchkula.

As per the STF, the suspects had opened multiple fires on January 13 in which Mandeep, a resident of Mukundpur village, had suffered four bullet injuries. A case of attempt to murder and under the Arms Act was registered in this connection at the Shahzadpur police station in Ambala. The suspects, who were shooters, were on the run.

They have been handed over to the Shahzadpur police for further action.