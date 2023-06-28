Month on, height barrier on Ambala-Kalka road damaged

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, June 27

Just a month after the Dera Bassi Municipal Council had reinforced the Mubarikpur causeway bridge on the old Ambala-Kalka road with double iron girders to stop the passage of tipper trucks for illegal mining, the overhead girder on one end of the bridge was damaged by a truck bearing a HP registration number yesterday.

The damaged iron girder lay near the one end of the bridge today afternoon. Officials said the truck was impounded by the police and appropriate action would be taken against the owner.

Heavy vehicles, trucks and tippers were seen passing through the bridge without any restriction. Dera Bassi SDM Himanshu Gupta said, “A tipper driver coming from Dhakoli side hit the barrier and damaged it. The police impounded the truck and called the owner who stated that the truck driver was using the route for the first time. The damaged part will be restored soon.”

The 10ft 6in high barrier was supported by a divider on a pedestal and lined with reflector tape. The bridge has been damaged several times due to the movement of heavy vehicles on it. Officials had also planned speed breakers on both sides of the bridge to slow down the traffic.

With the barrier gone, only the divider, installed between the road to provide support to the overhead girders, stands there now.

Chandigarh Tribune had highlighted that illegal tipper trucks and heavy vehicles had damaged the road, which provides an alternative bypass to the commuters. Residents of Panchkula, Dhakoli, Gazipur and Zirakpur use the road as an alternative route to Dera Bassi and Ambala to avoid snarl-ups on the National Highway.