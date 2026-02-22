Months after HC order on 25% EWS reimbursement, UT school transfers students, warns of contempt

Months after the Punjab and Haryana High Court categorically held that all private non-minority schools allotted land prior to 1996 are entitled to full reimbursement for 25 per cent EWS admissions under the RTE Act, a fresh confrontation has erupted, with Vivek High School transferring its EWS students to a government school citing non-payment of dues and alleged defiance of judicial directions.

Advertisement

In its May 29, 2025, judgment in “CWP No. 3881 of 2020 and connected matters”, the High Court had ruled that the Chandigarh Administration could not restrict reimbursement to 10 per cent under its 1996 land allotment scheme. Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi had made it clear that statutory obligations under the Right to Education Act, 2009, would prevail.

Advertisement

“Once, the scheme 1996 does not operate retrospectively or expressly include the institutions which were already allotted land prior to January 31, 1996, the endeavour of the Chandigarh Administration to bring all the operational schools under the ambit of clause 18 of the 1996 scheme is not sustainable under law and is incorrect,” the court had held.

Advertisement

The Bench had further clarified: “Once the 1996 policy is basically a land allotment scheme the conditions therein can only be applied to institutions that benefitted under the scheme. A specific clause, which is ancillary to the primary purpose of the scheme, cannot be treated as a general clause applicable to all institutions.”

The court directed that all private non-minority institutions “will be bound to give admission to children of the EWS category to the extent of 25 per cent of total seats” and, significantly, that the Administration must reimburse accordingly. It had also mandated that reimbursement be released within four months.

Advertisement

A bunch of appeal in the matter were filed by the UT Administration sometimes in November last. The matter last came up for hearing before the Bench of Justice Anoop Chitkara and Justice Sukhvinder Kaur on February 19 and stands adjourned to March 12.

In the meantime, Vivek High School, Sector 38-B, in a series of communications to the District Education Officer (DEO), has alleged that the Administration continues to propose reimbursement at 10 per cent and has withheld payments for the past two years — with cumulative dues allegedly stretching back over a decade.

Referring directly to the High Court’s mandate, the school wrote: “Issuing letters proposing reimbursement at 10 per cent is in direct violation of the High Court's order and may amount to contempt of court. We, therefore, request you to withdraw these letters forthwith. Failing this, we will be constrained to approach the High Court next week to initiate contempt proceedings.”

Citing financial unsustainability, the school informed the DEO that it had transferred children admitted under the RTE scheme to Government School, Sector 38-B, with effect from April 1. “We are unable to continue their education without the required reimbursement and support as mandated under the RTE Act,” it stated, adding that no further EWS admissions would be undertaken until outstanding dues were cleared.

The school has asserted that its land was allotted in 1989 and that “no instructions issued subsequently can be applied retrospectively to our school.” It has also flagged the Administration’s failure to constitute a joint committee — comprising members of the Independent Schools Association and departmental representatives — as directed by the High Court.

The Independent Schools Association, Chandigarh, has also submitted a detailed representation alleging systemic non-compliance with the RTE framework. The Association contends that EWS seats in private unaided schools are being filled without exhausting capacity in government schools, contrary to the Act’s neighbourhood school principle requiring accommodation within one kilometre.

It has further alleged absence of confirmed budgetary sanction before directing EWS admissions to private institutions, arbitrary verification of EWS eligibility, and transfers of students from government to private schools in deviation from statutory norms.

“Many private schools have dues amounting to Rs 2-3 crore each for the last 15 years, as the department has reimbursed only 7 per cent instead of the mandated 25 per cent stipulated under the RTE Act,” the association claimed, urging immediate clearance of arrears as per the High Court judgment.

The association has also raised larger regulatory concerns, alleging continued reliance on colonial-era executive instructions under the Punjab Education framework instead of full implementation of the RTE Act, including provisions relating to permanent recognition.