Months on, potholes dot road near Zirakpur flyover

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Zirakpur, March 13

The half-hearted approach of the Punjab Public Works Department (PWD) is clearly visible near the newly constructed Zirakpur-Chandigarh flyover. The stretch from Chandigarh to Zirakpur side at the end of the flyover is left unmetalled even months after it was thrown open to road users.

No streetlights on flyover During rain, it becomes even more risky as the damaged portion of the road below the flyover turns slushy making it difficult for motorists to cross the stretch. The situation worsens at night as there are no street lights on the newly constructed flyover.

Two-wheeler riders and fast-moving vehicles are at greater risk as the unmetalled stretch at the end of the flyover on the Zirakpur side is littered with mud and gravel. Fast-moving vehicles have to apply sudden brakes due to rough patch and potholes on the road.

Two-wheeler riders at risk Vehicles come from the Chandigarh side hit a rough patch, forcing drivers to apply sudden brakes. It may lead to road mishaps. Potholes and gravel pose a safety hazard, especially to two-wheeler riders, on the damaged stretch. Bishan Singh, a Zirakpur resident

During rain, it becomes even more risky as the damaged portion of the road below the flyover turns slushy making it difficult for motorists to cross the stretch. The situation worsens at night as there are no streetlights on the newly constructed flyover.

“Vehicles come from the Chandigarh side hit a rough patch, forcing drivers to apply sudden brakes. It may lead to road mishaps. Potholes and gravel pose a safety hazard, especially to two-wheeler riders, on the damaged stretch,” said Bishan Singh, a Zirakpur resident.

Residents slammed the Public Works Department for leaving the stretch unmetalled.

“The authorities concerned took almost an year to construct the flyover. Still, they could not finish the work. Who will be responsible if an accident takes place on this damaged stretch here?” said Lal Singh, resident of a VIP Road, who commutes on this stretch on a two-wheeler daily.