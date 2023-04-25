The University Institute of Legal Studies' Moot Court Society organised an intra-department moot court competition under the guidance of Prof Rajinder Kaur, Dean, Faculty of Laws, and Director, UILS, and Pushpinder Kaur, faculty coordinator, Moot Court Society. The final round of the competition was judged by Justice Arun Monga of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and senior advocates Pawan Mutneja and Aashish Chopra. The first position was bagged by Pranjal, Garv and Riffat. Kanishka, Jasmeen and Lakshay were adjudged the runners-up.

UBS faculty to deliver lecture in UK

Nottingham Business School, Nottingham Trent University, United Kingdom, has invited Dr Tejinderpal Singh, associate professor, University Business School, to deliver a series of lectures to MBA and MSc students during the upcoming Global Responsibility Week-2023. He will deliver a lecture on 'Building Sustainable Brands: Leveraging the Power of Social Media Marketing.'

Mohali medical instt to hold quiz

Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences in Mohali will observe World DNA Day on April 25. An inter-school quiz will be conducted for which entries have been invited from various schools in Chandigarh and Mohali. The chief guest for the programme will be Dr Archana Bhatnagar, chairperson, Department of Biochemistry, PU, Chandigarh.

Mohali, US varsities ink pact

To encourage research collaborations, Mohali-based Plaksha University signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with Cornell University, USA. With this Plaksha will be joining Cornell's Global hub to bring together faculty, students, alumni, and local communities to collaborate, learn, and discover. The two universities will jointly work on areas such as sustainable agriculture by deploying agri-tech, clean energy and data sciences.

PEC to have Jaspal Bhatti’s bust

Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University) will install a bust of Jaspal Bhatti in his memory. PEC Director Prof Baldev Setia made the announcement during the Padma Bhushan Jaspal Bhatti Cultural Evening. The bust will be placed opposite to the main auditorium of the college as a tribute to the first stand-up comedian of India.

120 shortlisted in placement drive

The Training, Placement and Counselling Cell of the Government College of Commerce and Business Administration, Sector 50, organised a campus placement drive. A total of 120 students were shortlisted for placements across various domains and functions.