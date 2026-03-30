Moot court competition at Mohali varsity

The University School of Law, Rayat Bahra University, organised the HS Mattewal Memorial Nationwide Moot Court Competition, drawing participation from 20 teams representing leading law institutions across the country.

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A moot court competition is a simulated court proceeding where law students argue a hypothetical legal case, acting as advocates to enhance their research, writing, and oral advocacy skills. The event provided a vibrant platform to hone advocacy, research and courtroom skills.

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