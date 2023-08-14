Morcha demanding release Sikh prisoners takes out symbolic march in Mohali

Mohali, August 14
Qaumi Insaaf Morcha today took out a symbolic march towards the Punjab Chief Minister’s house from the dharna site near the YPS chowk demanding the release the Sikh prisoners who have completed their jail term in terror-related cases.
However, they were stopped at the Sector 52-53 intersection, where they held a religious congregation. The morcha has requested religious as well as farmer leaders to reach Mohali on August 15 to press for their demands.
Meanwhile, police personnel were deployed at the site in large numbers. It has been eight months that one of the main roads between Mohali and Chandigarh has been closed to traffic due to the protest. Residents and road users face a lot of inconvenience. The Punjab Government and the Chandigarh Administration have been facing the flak from citizens for failing to resolve the issue.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder near border in Punjab's Pathankot
The troops open fire in self-defence, neutralising him on th...