Morcha demanding release Sikh prisoners takes out symbolic march in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 14

Qaumi Insaaf Morcha today took out a symbolic march towards the Punjab Chief Minister’s house from the dharna site near the YPS chowk demanding the release the Sikh prisoners who have completed their jail term in terror-related cases.

However, they were stopped at the Sector 52-53 intersection, where they held a religious congregation. The morcha has requested religious as well as farmer leaders to reach Mohali on August 15 to press for their demands.

Meanwhile, police personnel were deployed at the site in large numbers. It has been eight months that one of the main roads between Mohali and Chandigarh has been closed to traffic due to the protest. Residents and road users face a lot of inconvenience. The Punjab Government and the Chandigarh Administration have been facing the flak from citizens for failing to resolve the issue.

