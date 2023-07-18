More Jan Aushadhi Kendras to come up in Chandigarh, tenders soon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 17

The Chandigarh Administration has announced the opening of additional Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras (PMJAKs) at various health facilities across the city. The move is aimed at making good quality generic medicines available to the general public at significantly lower prices, ranging from 50% to 90% less than the branded medicines.

Currently, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras are operational at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32 and Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16. However, there is a growing need to establish more Jan Aushadhi Kendras in Chandigarh to cater to the increasing demand for affordable medicines.

To fulfil this objective, suitable spaces have been identified at several health facilities under the Chandigarh Administration. These include the civil hospitals in Sector 22, Sector 45 and Manimajra, as well as the hospital in Sector 48.

E-tenders will be floated to select eligible individuals or firms through a transparent bidding process for operating the Jan Aushadhi Kendras. To ensure a fair selection process, a reasonable reserve monthly licence fee will be prescribed, and the actual rental fees will be determined through a transparent competitive bidding process on the Tender portal of the National Informatics Centre (NIC). It will be ensured that individuals or firms already running chemist shops at specific health facilities are not allowed to participate in the bidding process for Jan Aushadhi Kendras at those locations.

In a bid to encourage wider participation, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and primary agricultural credit societies (PACs) have also been urged to come forward for opening kendras. Private health institutions are also welcome to establish these the kendras within their hospital premises.

The Director Principal of GMCH-32 and the Director of Health & Family Welfare have been directed to proactively ensure the smooth functioning of the kendras in their respective hospitals, ensuring access to good quality generic medicines at the most affordable rates for patients.

Additionally, the UT Health Secretary has said that all possible protection and encouragement should be provided to the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras, especially during the initial phase. Strict action will be taken against anyone, be it a chemist shop owner or an official, who attempts to hinder the success of the Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

Spaces identified, licence fee to be low