More power for Panchkula F&CC

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 20

The Local Bodies Department has increased the financial powers of the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) of the Panchkula Municipal Corporation from Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 crore.

As per a notification issued in this regard, the executive engineer has been given the power to allot works of up to Rs 50 lakh and the financial power of superintendent engineer has been hiked from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore. The Urban Local Bodies Minister will give nod for works ranging from Rs 10 crore to Rs 25 crore while for getting the approval of works of more than Rs 25 crore will be given by the Chief Minister.

