More rain likely from Tuesday in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, September 10
The city witnessed light rain today, taking the season’s total rainfall to 37.4 per cent more than normal.
From 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, 2.3 mm rainfall was recorded. From June 1 to date, the city has witnessed a total rainfall of 1099.1mm, which is 37.4 per cent more than normal in the monsoon season. It is expected to be partly cloudy sky on Monday. Thereafter, there is a rain forecast for three days.
The city recorded the maximum temperature of 34°C, which is one degree above normal, and the minimum temp 25.2° C, normal temp of the night. The temperatures are not expected to see any major change in the coming days.
