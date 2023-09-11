More rain likely from Tuesday in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 10

The city witnessed light rain today, taking the season’s total rainfall to 37.4 per cent more than normal.

From 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, 2.3 mm rainfall was recorded. From June 1 to date, the city has witnessed a total rainfall of 1099.1mm, which is 37.4 per cent more than normal in the monsoon season. It is expected to be partly cloudy sky on Monday. Thereafter, there is a rain forecast for three days.

The city recorded the maximum temperature of 34°C, which is one degree above normal, and the minimum temp 25.2° C, normal temp of the night. The temperatures are not expected to see any major change in the coming days.