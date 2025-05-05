More rain likely over next two days

The rain, which started around 5:30 am and continued intermittently for around two hours in most parts of the city, has brought relief from the heat.

The city recorded 7.4 mm rainfall till 8.30 am. The rain occurred due to fresh and active Western Disturbance in the northern part of the country.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C, which was 1.5 degrees below normal. The weather will remain partly cloudy with possibility of the rain, thunderstorm and lightning over the next two days. The temperature will remain around 35°C in the next three days.