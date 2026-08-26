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Home / Chandigarh / More than 1,000 patients await corneal transplant at Chandigarh's PGIMER

More than 1,000 patients await corneal transplant at Chandigarh's PGIMER

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:24 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. File photo
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More than 1,000 PGIMER patients are awaiting corneal transplant. This comes despite the institute receiving 400-500 corneas in donation every year.

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To plug the gap and to create awareness about it, the institute on Tuesday inaugurated the 41st National Eye Donation Fortnight, which will continue till September 8.

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The fortnight was formally inaugurated with the releasing of balloons by Dr Vivek Lal, Director, PGIMER, and Prof Usha Singh, Head, Department of Ophthalmology.

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The programme was attended by the faculty of the institute’s Advanced Eye Centre, including Prof Amit Gupta, in-charge, cornea and refractive surgery; Prof Chintan; Dr Parul Chawla; Dr Jitender; Dr Sonam; Dr Anchal and Dr Jaynand.

Members of the eye bank staff and the Lions Club, Chandigarh Central, were also present.

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The campaign aims to encourage healthcare institutions and other stakeholders to undertake intensive public awareness activities regarding eye donation and motivate people to pledge their eyes after death. The fortnight has been observed in the country since 1985.

As part of the campaign, a series of awareness lectures on eye donation will be organised at educational institutions and public places.

Various activities, including poster-making and essay-writing competitions, will also be organised in schools to engage students and create awareness about the importance of eye donation.

An eye donation awareness walkathon will also be organised on September 3 at 5 pm from the Rock Garden to the Sukhna.

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