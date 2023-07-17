Mortar found in Sukhna Choe, Army team takes it in possession

Chandigarh, July 16
A mortar was found in the Sukhna Choe near Bapu Dham Colony today.
Local residents spotted the mortar and informed the police, following which a team of the operations cell, a bomb-disposal squad and a disaster management team was rushed to the spot.
The Army was also informed about the recovery of the mortar, following which a bomb squad from the Western Command, Chandimandir, arrived at the spot.
The experts examined the mortar and the police secured the area. The Army team took the mortar in its custody. Sources said it was an 81-mm mortar and was very old.
The police said it appeared the mortar was swept away by rainwater.
It was found in the afternoon, following which the road between the Shastri Nagar light point on the Bapu Dham side and St Kabir light point was blocked.
