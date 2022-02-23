Most traffic lights in Chandigarh non-functional

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 22

Work at all police stations and police posts in the city suffered following the strike called by employees of the Electricity Department. While some police stations have generator sets, which enabled them to operate computers and function with limited lights, the work suffered at all other police stations that did not have generator sets.

Computers didn’t work We don’t have generators following which even computers did not work. Sub-Inspector

The inverter batteries also drained out in no time, further affecting the work.

Police sources said in the absence of normal power supply, the daily work suffered a lot. “The CCTNS (crime and criminal tracking network and systems) work was also hampered,” said a police official. Police personnel said in the absence of proper lighting, they needed to keep extra vigil on the suspects in custody.

Power Dept’s total failure The Electricity Department seems to be a total failure in handling the powermen’s three-days strike on the very first day itself. The effect mainly remained on the traffic as more than 50% traffic lights in the city were non-functional throughout the day. More than 50% of Industrial Area, Phase-2, and various sectors were affected. SK Nayar and Narinder Sharma, president and secretary of the Indian Citizens’ Forum VIP areas unaffected The powermen union is holding citizens to ransom. All formalities regarding privatisation have been finalised long ago. What is the point in striking work now. All legal remedies have been exhausted. The VIP areas are unaffected. The common man who pays his bills is being harassed. Employees are crying because they will have to perform and work diligently. Now, the Army should be called and criminal proceedings initiated against these employees. Kulbir Singh Brar, a resident of Sector 36-B, Chandigarh

Sources said there was no provision for back-up at the police posts. “We don’t have generators following which even computers did not work,” said a Sub-Inspector.

A police official said there were generator sets lying in some police stations, but these had not been made functional for years.

A police official said since there was a blackout in a majority of the areas in the city, patrolling was stepped up to ensure no untoward incident took place. “A majority of the traffic lights in the city also remained non-functional due to the strike by the power employees, which lead to traffic snarls at various points,” the official said.

In some parts, the traffic lights stopped functioning since midnight and by morning, a majority of lights were non-functional. This led to traffic snarls at many junctions.

To deal with the situation, police personnel manually regulated the traffic at major light points during the day.