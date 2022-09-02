Most vending sites vacant, MC plans five 'model' zones in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, September 1

With most of the existing vending sites lying vacant in the city owing to refusal by as many as 2,512 registered vendors to accept the allotted spaces, the Municipal Corporation today presented a proposal to establish five “Model Vending Zones” at three UT villages to accommodate these vendors.

These five sites are among the 20 zones approved recently by the UT Chief Architect. More zones were sought after the registered vendors did not find the 46 existing sites in the city viable for their business. Thus, most of these vendors have been sitting in areas that have not been allotted to them.

As per the plan, the zones will come up at Mauli Jagran, Hallo Majra and Mani Majra. The vending spaces, each measuring 6’x5’, will have canopies to protect vendors from rain and sunlight. The zones will be marked in three colours specifying the designated vending space, demarcation between two spaces and passage for customers.

There will be a requisite number of special food sites in these zones. Besides, basic amenities such as water and public toilets will be provided. Each zone will have around 150-175 vendors. Preference will be given to local registered vendors.

Most of the 46 existing sites, including in Sectors 49, 28, 7 and others, have been lying vacant. Even the biggest vending zone in Sector 15, where 850 vendors were given space, has only about 20% to 30% occupancy. The existing 46 sites have a uniform white colour demarcation.

“A presentation regarding the development plan of a Model Vending Zone (comprising 176 spaces) to be set up in Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, was shared with the UT Adviser at a meeting today. Now, we will send a proposal regarding five Model Vending Zones for approval to the UT Chief Architect. Traffic police were also part of the meeting,” said MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra.

A total of 2,512 registered vendors who had refused to sit in the allotted spaces had not been given alternative sites thus far. Of the total 10,937 vendors surveyed in the city, only 3,833 were found to have been paying the fee regularly, raising a question mark on the implementation of the Street Vendors Act.

Canopies, toilets at ‘Model Vending Zones’

Five ‘Model Vending Zones’ to come up at Mauli Jagran, Hallo Majra and Mani Majra are among 20 approved by UT Chief Architect

Besides canopies, vending spaces will have marking in three colours, specifying designated space, demarcation between two spaces and passage for customers

These will have special food sites, besides amenities such as water and public toilets. Each zone will have around 150-175 vendors

Viability issues flagged

46 vending sites exist across city, most vacant

2,512 registered vendors reject allotted spaces citing viability issues

3,833 of 11,000 vendors surveyed in city found paying fee regularly