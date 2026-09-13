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Home / Chandigarh / Mother-Child Badminton Tournament held for children with special needs

Mother-Child Badminton Tournament held for children with special needs

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:39 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Winners of the Children with Special Needs meet at the badminton hall of the Sector 23 school. 
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In a first of its kind initiative, the Department of School Education organised a Mother-Child Badminton Tournament for Children with Special Needs at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 23.

A total of 24 teams comprising 48 players participated in the concluding stage of the tournament. In the girls’ category, the teams of Priya and Rekha, Himanshi and Rajni, Sonia Rawat and Pushpa Rawat, Yashika and Gurmeet Kaur and Simran and Babli won medals.

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In the boys’ category, Ainesh and Manju won medals, along with Hardik and Amita, Tushar and Tarun, Sahil Bidla and Monika, Aashray and Meenu, Madhav and Nisha, Yuvraj and Deepi, Ujjwal and Pushpa, Nishant and Pooja, Jatin and Priya, Nitin and Arvinder Kaur, Sahibjeet and Simran, Ajay and Meena Devi, Abhishek and Rajkiran, Prince and Sandhya, Kartik and Madhuika, Agamjot and Gurmeet Kaur, Gagandeep and Raj Kaur and Navender and Vineeta.

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Nitish Singla, Director School Education, UT Chandigarh, awarded medals to all winners. Appreciating the initiative, Singla said that the tournament was not merely a sporting event, but also conveyed a meaningful message of inclusive education, family participation and encouragement. He added that sports could bring children and their families together while helping develop confidence, coordination and a spirit of participation.

Acknowledging the continuous care and commitment of mothers towards their children, he said that every participating mother and child deserved appreciation. He also assured that the department would continue to promote family-centred and inclusive initiatives in the future.

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During the ceremony, Singla also awarded trophies and certificates to all 24 participants. The tournament was organised by Samagra Shiksha and the Inclusive Education Wing, Chandigarh, under the coordination of Rajpal Singh, nodal officer, Children with Special Needs Sports.

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