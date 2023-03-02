Mother-daughter duo booked in Baltana hit-and-drag case

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, March 1

The police today booked a mother-daughter duo for voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint and rash driving, endangering human life by dragging a woman on the bonnet of a car at Ekta Vihar in Baltana and beating up a few other residents following a dispute over the demarcation of two 10-marla plots.

A case under Sections 323, 341, 279, 337 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against Anju Mittal and Jitu Mittal at the Baltana police station.

Snehlatta, wife of Prasad Chand, a resident of Ekta Vihar, said a plot owner in their street violated the rules and created three land parcels out of two 10-marla sites.

Yesterday, women of the locality gathered and protested against it.

Anju Mittal, the wife of the plot owner Mohan Mittal, came in a car with her daughter. Her daughter took out a stick from the vehicle and started beating the protesting women.

During the clash, a middle-aged woman, Arvinder Kaur, was dragged to around 50 metres on the bonnet of a car that went on to hit a stationary car. The car was driven by a woman.