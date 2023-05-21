Mother dead, wife hurt, man seeks Admn help

Tribune News Service

Amit Sharma

Chandigarh, May 20

The tragic accident at Dhanas, in which a speeding luxury car ran over seven persons, has shattered the lives of three families. The May 17 accident claimed the life of a member of a family residing in Dhanas and left another severely injured.

Deceased Bimlesh

Bimlesh (49), who worked at a hotel in Sector 22, had just alighted from an auto-rickshaw and was walking towards home when the car hit her, leading to her death.

Sahil (32) and Ashu (28), her two sons, were first to receive the distressing news of the accident. Little did they know that Sahil’s wife, Neelam, who had gone to the bus stop to drop her sister off, was also injured in the same accident.

Sahil, who is employed with an IT company, said their life had been shattered. “I have lost my mother and my wife is severely injured, yet no one from the UT Administration has extended any help to us,” he lamented.

Sahil narrated the ordeal he went through the day of the accident. He had to shuttle between two hospitals to get his wife admitted. “After the accident, I rushed my wife to the PGI, but they asked us to either go to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, or the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. I took her to the GMSH-16 where the doctors referred her to the PGI. However, the PGI authorities again asked us to return to the GMSH-16. After treatment, my wife was discharged from the hospital, but her condition is critical,” said Sahil.

Sahil urged the UT Administration to help his family.

Injured daughter-in-law Neelam

The family of Rajmati Devi (52), a roadside vendor, who died on the spot after being run over by the car, is also going through a tough time. Rajmati used to sell corn to feed her family. Another victim was Mustafa Ali (23), a daily wage earner. He was standing on the roadside when the speeding car hit him. He succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Car driven at high speed

During investigation, the police found the car was being driven at a high speed on the sports mode at the time of the accident. They will get a mechanical inspection of the car done.