Mother of two hangs self

Mohali: A 30-year-old married woman, a mother of two, allegedly hanged herself to death at Adarsh Nagar in Balongi on Tuesday morning. The deceased, Dhanwati had a minor tiff with her husband Lakhmi Chand last night. The husband, a contract employee with a builder, found his wife hanging from the ceiling fan with dupatta around her neck in the morning. The couple have an eight-year-old son and a nine-year-old daughter. Sources said the couple had a tiff over her husband’s drinking problem. The post-mortem could not be conducted as her family could not arrive from Moradabad. TNS

City cleanliness drive underway

Chandigarh: The local Municipal Corporation is conducting a special cleanliness drive from October 15 to 27. ‘Ye Diwali-Swachhata Wali’ is aimed at keeping the city clean with focus on reuse, reduce and recycle under Swachh Bharat Mission. The drive would now focus on post-Diwali clean-up. TNS

23 held for gambling

Chandigarh: The police arrested 23 persons for gambling in Bapu Dham, Mauli Jagran, Ram Darbar, Industrial Area, Sector 56, Faidan, Nizampur and other areas on Diwali night. The police recovered cash from the suspects. Cases under Sections 13-3-67 of the Gambling Act were registered against them at various police stations of the city. Later, they were released on bail. TNS

Shopkeeper robbed

Chandigarh: Mauli Jagran resident Sheshmani Pandey reported that Gogi, Shibad and others beat him up and took away cash and boxes of toffee and jam from his booth at Mauli Complex on October 21. The complainant sustained injuries in the attack and was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32. A case under Sections 394, 452 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station. The police have initiated an investigation into the case. TNS

NCC cadets celebrate Diwali

Mohali: As many as 406 cadets celebrated Diwali at the NCC training academy in Ropar. The cadets dressed in traditional attire celebrated the auspicious occasion with festive fervour. They also danced to to the beats of dhol and songs. TNS

Basketball Tournament

Chandigarh: Sardar Bhagwant Singh Memorial Basketball Tournament will be held from October 27 to November 1 at the Sector 78 sports complex in Mohali. The matches will be played under the rules and regulations of the Basketball Federation of India on a knockout basis. Around 24 schools with 63 participant teams will be playing under in the under-12, under-14 and under-16 categories for boys and girls.

#Mohali