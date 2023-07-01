Mother-son duo injured as auto hits bike

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 30

A mother-and-son duo astride a motorcycle suffered serious injuries when a three-wheeler hit the bike on the Ghaggar causeway in Mubarikpur at Dera Bassi in the district this morning. The duo fell on the causeway, while the motorcycle fell 10 feet down into the river.

Rohit Kumar, a resident of Mubarikpur, said he, along with his mother, was going to Dhakoli on a motorcycle. When they reached the causeway, a speeding three-wheeler hit their motorcycle from the rear.

Both motorcycle riders fell on the causeway. Rohit’s legs were fractured and his mother sustained serious head injuries in the accident.

A resident of Dera Bassi, Sahaj Saini, rushed the injured victims to the Government Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula.

Passers-by pulled the motorcycle out of the river with great difficulty.