Mother, two others held for kidnapping boy from mall

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 8

The mother of a seven-year-old child was held for allegedly plotting the kidnapping of her son from the custody of her husband at a Sector 66 mall in broad daylight. Her brother-in-law and another accomplice kidnapped the seven-year-old boy, locked him in the boot of his father’s car before fleeing from the Sector 66 mall around 3 pm on January 30.

The police have booked the woman, brother-in-law Sukhwinder Singh and accomplice Manoj Pandey, all residents of Ludhiana.

The boy’s father, who reportedly has the legal custody of his son, had brought the child to facilitate a meeting when the incident took place. He lodged a complaint with the police, following which a case of kidnapping was registered against unknown persons the same day.

While Sukhwinder, alias Raju, was arrested on January 31, the two others were caught recently. The police have recovered the child and the car.

A case under Sections 365, 379-B, 323 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Phase XI police station.

The DSP (City-2), Harsimran Singh Bal, said, “The husband and his wife have been involved in a court case for the past five years. The mother conspired with a distant brother-in-law to kidnap the child from the mall.”

Phase XI SHO Mandeep Singh said, “The suspects were produced before the court that sent them to five-day police custody. During interrogation, the involvement of other accomplices will be probed.”