Mother’s Day celebrated

St Mary’s School, Chandigarh

To show love and respect for mothers, students of the school celebrated Mother’s Day. At a special assembly, students exhibited their gratitude, love and regard for their mothers through speeches, songs and poems. Competitions such as poem recitation and card making were also held. The chairman, Father Jacob George, and the Principal, Dr Martin Das Rao addressed the students.

Guru Nanak Foundation Public School

The school celebrated Mother’s Day with fervour. A special assembly was conducted for the primary wing (Class I to V) in which students delivered speeches and sang songs. Competitions such as poem recitation (for classes III to V) and greeting card making (for classes VI to VIII) were held.

Sant Isher Singh Public School, Mohali

Students of pre-primary and primary sections performed dance on thematic songs to mark Mother’s Day. Students of secondary wing dedicated their poems and speeches to their mothers. Teachers highlighted the importance of the mother in a child’s life through thematic presentations, moral stories and dramatisation.

Shishu Niketan Public School, P’kula

Students celebrated Mother’s Day by exhibiting their love for their mothers in different styles. Kindergarten students made beautiful cards with messages written on them for their mothers, whereas students of the primary section recited poems and presented dance. Students of senior classes prepared beautiful wall hangings, photo frames, jewellery box for their mothers. Principal Ranjna Bakshi congratulated all students.

DC Model School, Panchkula

Students of DC Model Senior Secondary School celebrated Mother’s Day. Students of kindergarten, under the guidance of their teachers, organised a special assembly to mark the day. Tiny-tots of nursery class made cards and further offered them to their mothers as a token of love. The students of Prep 1 and Prep 2 prepared garlands for their mothers.

CL DAV Public School, Panchkula

An inter-class bulletin board competition on the topic DIY EMOJIs was held. Students from class I to class III participated in it. They showcased teamwork and made a good display of ideas. It was amazing to see EMOJIs made in the form of bouquets, key chains, cups, photo frames, flowers etc. Principal Anjali Marriya appreciated the efforts of the children.

PML SD Public School, Chandigarh

Mother’s Day was celebrated at Petals, the primary wing of the school to honour the mother as well as motherhood. A card-making activity was held for the students. Principal Monica Sharma appreciated the creativity of students.

St Joseph’s Sr Secondary School

Adhering to their commitment to curb the use of disposable plastic, the school once again came up with an innovative project namely The Cloth Bag Campaign. The school authorities distributed paper and jute bags to people. Using the medium of poetry and narration, juniors and seniors students shared their environmental concerns and brought forth the gravity of problem caused due to the use of plastic. The event concluded with the students taking a pledge to act as "Green Saviours" and put earnest efforts in creating a plastic-free world. Principal Monica Chawla said there were miles to go before society reached the goal of a cleaner, greener and sustainable earth.

Shishu Niketan School, Mohali

A special assembly was organised for students of Classes I and II to mark Mother’s Day. Students sang a melodious song and also recited a poem, ‘Pyari jag se nyari maa”, to express their love and respect towards their mothers. The tiny tots also presented a graceful dance on the number, ‘Mere maa ke barabar koi nahi”.