 Mother’s Day celebrated : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

school notes

Mother’s Day celebrated

Mother’s Day celebrated

Tiny tots during the Mother’s Day celebrations.



SIS Public School, Mohali

To honour and salute mother’s love, the school celebrated Mother’s Day with high spirits and merriment. The programme began with a welcome speech followed by a skit, which left everyone spellbound. Tiny tots from kindergarten graced the occasion by dedicating a spectacular dance performance to their mothers’ love. Mothers of tiny tots reciprocated equally by participating in a cooking competition, talent hunt show and fashion show. Students of classes LKG, UKG, 1 and 2 too presented emotionally charged dance performances exhibiting their love for their mothers. The programme concluded with a ramp walk by mothers.

PMLSD Public School, Chd

A bilingual debate competition was organised at the school. The first position was bagged by Isha of (class 12 Arts B )whereas the second position was shared by Nikita (class 12 Arts B) and Yamini (class 12 Science). Ranbir Singh of (class 12 Arts A) and Ayesha (class 12 Commerce) stood third. Principal Monika Sharma congratulated the winners and applauded them for showcasing great performance.

Mount Carmel, Chandigarh

The school held an engaging storytelling workshop, which was conducted by renowned storyteller Shalini Tayal, for little ones. The young learners found the session amazing. With a very gentle way, she presented imaginative situations and kids enjoyed with her to the fullest.

AKSIPS-45, Chandigarh

An inter-section poetry recitation competition was organised at the school on the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. Students of class 8 enthusiastically participated in the competition as they got an opportunity to exhibit their talent and confidence. Principal Pamila Kaur and the judges appreciated and applauded the performances of the participants. Winners were awarded with the certificates.

Hansraj Public School, Panchkula

The school organised a grand fiesta to celebrate ‘Motherhood’ on the occasion of Mother’s Day. The unconditional love and dedication of a mother was brought to light through a series of activities.

AKSIPS-125, Mohali

Mother’s Day was celebrated at the school. Students expressed their love and gratitude towards motherhood by singing songs. Various fun-filled games were held for mothers.

Shishu Niketan School, Chandigarh

In a bid to instill a sense of civic duty and understanding of the electoral process, the school organised an electoral awareness programme to educate students about the electoral process. Members of Electoral Literacy Club of the school demonstrated a model of EVM. They informed students about the checklist for voters before casting their vote. Director-Principal Amita Khorana said pamphlets were handed over to parents and support staff to apprise them about the importance of voting.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Lok Sabha Elections

Arvind Kejriwal can campaign for Lok Sabha polls; gets 21-day interim bail in Delhi excise policy case

2
Delhi

Supreme Court imposes 5 conditions on Arvind Kejriwal for his release on interim bail

3
Entertainment

27 emails, 10 bank accounts: Mystery of missing Taarak Mehta actor Sodhi deepens

4
Trending

Video: Masked man knocks woman unconscious with belt in New York street, drags body between cars to ‘rape’ her

5
Punjab

Taranjit Sandhu, Ravneet Bittu, Charanjit Channi file nominations; papers of Amritpal Singh also filed

6
Diaspora

'You're Indian': US author on why she wouldn't vote for Vivek Ramaswamy

7
India

Loud cheers, ‘dhol’, bed of flowers welcome Arvind Kejriwal as he steps out of Tihar

8
Punjab

BJP announces Gejja Ram Valmiki as its candidate from Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib

9
Sports

Delhi court orders framing of charges against Brij Bhushan Singh in wrestlers’ sexual harassment case

10
Amritsar

Gurbani live-streaming from Golden Temple now on Apple devices: SGPC head

Don't Miss

View All
Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Top News

Interim bail for Kejri till June 1, can’t sign files

Interim bail for Arvind Kejriwal till June 1, can’t sign files

Opposing relief in SC, ED cites Amritpal’s plea for release

‘Enough material’: Court charges Brij Bhushan in sexual abuse case

‘Enough material’: Court charges BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in sexual abuse case

Bid to push biased narrative: EC hits out at Kharge on turnout data charge

Bid to push biased narrative: EC hits out at Kharge on turnout data charge

Punjab man under lens over Jamaica ‘donkey flight’

Punjab man under lens over Jamaica ‘donkey flight’

12 Maoists shot in encounter in Bijapur forests

12 Maoists shot in encounter in Bijapur forests


Cities

View All

Taranjit Sandhu, Ravneet Bittu, Charanjit Channi file nominations; papers of Amritpal Singh also filed

Taranjit Sandhu, Ravneet Bittu, Charanjit Channi file nominations; papers of Amritpal Singh also filed

Amritpal Singh has Rs 1,000 as his total assets, says his poll affidavit

Major fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump again

With 2 more in poll fray, candidate count reaches six for Amritsar seat

2 Independents, Congress’s Zira file papers from Khadoor Sahib

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

Sanjay Tandon, two others file nominations on Day 4

Sanjay Tandon, two others file nominations on Day 4

Will resolve issues of Chandigarh residents, says JP Nadda

INDIA VOTES 2024: JP Nadda holds roadshow, seeks votes for BJP Ambala nominee

BJP candidate, wife worth Rs 87.62 crore, but own no car

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sanjay Tandon files nomination with big show of strength

Arvind Kejriwal gets interim bail till June 1

Arvind Kejriwal can campaign for Lok Sabha polls; gets 21-day interim bail in Delhi excise policy case

Supreme Court imposes 5 conditions on Arvind Kejriwal for his release on interim bail

Victory of democracy, result of prayers and blessings of millions: Wife Sunita after interim relief to Kejriwal

We together have to save country from dictatorship: Arvind Kejriwal after walking out of Tihar

Loud cheers, ‘dhol’, bed of flowers welcome Arvind Kejriwal as he steps out of Tihar

Foetus found floating in Kapurthala nullah

Foetus found floating in Kapurthala nullah

Candidates of four parties to file papers today

Leaders of various parties join BJP in presence of former Gujarat CM

Youth dies in road accident

Man booked under NDPS Act

Wheat on 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

Wheat on 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ravneet Singh Bittu files nomination amidst much fanfare

Ravneet Singh Bittu’s nomination show causes gridlock, irks commuters

Congress fighting on real, not divisive issues: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

BJP opts for cooling farmers through arhtiyas

3 firefighters taken ill in Rajpura after gas leak

3 firefighters taken ill in Rajpura after gas leak

AAP workers celebrate bail to Arvind Kejriwal