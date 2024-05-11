Mother’s Day celebrated

SIS Public School, Mohali

To honour and salute mother’s love, the school celebrated Mother’s Day with high spirits and merriment. The programme began with a welcome speech followed by a skit, which left everyone spellbound. Tiny tots from kindergarten graced the occasion by dedicating a spectacular dance performance to their mothers’ love. Mothers of tiny tots reciprocated equally by participating in a cooking competition, talent hunt show and fashion show. Students of classes LKG, UKG, 1 and 2 too presented emotionally charged dance performances exhibiting their love for their mothers. The programme concluded with a ramp walk by mothers.

PMLSD Public School, Chd

A bilingual debate competition was organised at the school. The first position was bagged by Isha of (class 12 Arts B )whereas the second position was shared by Nikita (class 12 Arts B) and Yamini (class 12 Science). Ranbir Singh of (class 12 Arts A) and Ayesha (class 12 Commerce) stood third. Principal Monika Sharma congratulated the winners and applauded them for showcasing great performance.

Mount Carmel, Chandigarh

The school held an engaging storytelling workshop, which was conducted by renowned storyteller Shalini Tayal, for little ones. The young learners found the session amazing. With a very gentle way, she presented imaginative situations and kids enjoyed with her to the fullest.

AKSIPS-45, Chandigarh

An inter-section poetry recitation competition was organised at the school on the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. Students of class 8 enthusiastically participated in the competition as they got an opportunity to exhibit their talent and confidence. Principal Pamila Kaur and the judges appreciated and applauded the performances of the participants. Winners were awarded with the certificates.

Hansraj Public School, Panchkula

The school organised a grand fiesta to celebrate ‘Motherhood’ on the occasion of Mother’s Day. The unconditional love and dedication of a mother was brought to light through a series of activities.

AKSIPS-125, Mohali

Mother’s Day was celebrated at the school. Students expressed their love and gratitude towards motherhood by singing songs. Various fun-filled games were held for mothers.

Shishu Niketan School, Chandigarh

In a bid to instill a sense of civic duty and understanding of the electoral process, the school organised an electoral awareness programme to educate students about the electoral process. Members of Electoral Literacy Club of the school demonstrated a model of EVM. They informed students about the checklist for voters before casting their vote. Director-Principal Amita Khorana said pamphlets were handed over to parents and support staff to apprise them about the importance of voting.

