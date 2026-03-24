Motia Builders Group launches premium plotting project in Mohali

Motia Builders Group has launched its latest premium residential plotting project, Motia Stonegate, located on Padiala–Barouli Road in Kurali, Mohali.

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Motia Stonegate enjoys a prime location just off major infrastructure routes, including the Bharatmala Expressway, Chandigarh–Manali Highway, and IT City–Kurali Bypass. This ensures seamless access to Chandigarh, Mohali, and New Chandigarh.

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