Mount Carmel School, Zirakpur organised an inter-school drawing and painting competition ‘ Kala Darpan’. Founders and Directors of the school , Dr. Anne Charles Samuel and Dr. Earnest Charles J. Samuel encouraged the young artists to express themselves freely and declared the painting competition open. The event received an overwhelming response with the participation from various schools across the area.

St Xavier’s School, Panchkula

To encourage students to adopt a healthy lifestyle,a special assembly was organised at St. Xavier's School,Panchkula students highlighted the importance of eating a balanced diet,staying away away from junk food,limiting the screen time,taking enough sleep and practising yoga as well as meditation regularly.They delivered speeches,recited poetry and shared interesting facts on the topic-Health is Wealth.This thoughtful initiative taken by the school reinforced the idea that Health is the greatest gift and we all must treasure it well.

SIS Public School, Phase 7, Mohali

Mrs. Ruchi Bedi from SIS Public School, Phase 7, Mohali was awarded the 'best teacher' 'award while master Devesh from class 11 from the same school was awarded the 'best student' due to their remarkable contribution and performance in teaching learning by Bharat Vikas Parishad, Mohali, a forum of All India level social services, who honoured outstanding teachers and students of the area.

Saint Soldier Int’l School, Chd

A comprehensive Dental Camp was conducted at Saint Soldier International School, Chandigarh in collaboration with Simply Health Plus. A dedicated team of qualified dental professionals from Dr.Kochar’s clinic conducted meticulous examinations and diagnoses of various dental conditions affecting the student body. The dental camp spread over three days covered the entire student fraternity.

Shishu Niketan Public School, Mohali

Spell Bee Competition by Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 66, Mohali, aimed at creating the possibilities of using variety of words in oral and written expressions. It was organised for grade 1 and 2. Students participated with great enthusiasm and tussled through the challenging words.

Brookfield Int’l School , New Chd

Brookfield International School organised seminar on Health and Nutrition for students and parents during national nutrition week. Dr. Tajinder Kaur and Dr. Sahiba Agarwal were key note speakers at the moment. The primary objective was to provide accurate information about puberty, menstruation, and Nutritional health while also emphasizing the importance of open communication between parents and their children.

#Zirakpur