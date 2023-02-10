 Move unjust, will suffer huge losses: Chandigarh dealers : The Tribune India

Stopping Registration

Move unjust, will suffer huge losses: Chandigarh dealers

Move unjust, will suffer huge losses: Chandigarh dealers

Photo for representational use only



Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, February 9

A day after the UT Administration decided to stop the registration of non-electric two-wheelers from February 10, there was a strong resentment among the automobile dealers in the city.

Stopping registration of non-electric two-wheelers till march 31

The dealers said it was an unjust move and would lead to a huge financial loss to the automobile industry. Also, the buyers would be at the receiving end, as he/she was left with no other choice.

“We will be meeting the UT Adviser and the UT Administrator, and give them a representation seeking a review of the decision,” said Ranjeev Dahuja, president, Federation of Automobile Dealers of Chandigarh.

What EV Policy says

  • The registration of two-wheelers running on internal combustion engine during 2022-23 would be stopped on their count reaching 65 per cent of the total number of vehicles registered during the previous year.
  • The registration of two-wheelers and three-wheelers running on this technology to be stopped from 2024-25.
  • Registration of non-electric two-wheelers would resume from April 1.

Karan Gilhotra, vice-president of the federation, said the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, which was the apex national body of the automobile retail industry of India, was also in talks with the Central Government to resolve the issue.

On achieving the limit fixed under the Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy, the UT Administration has stopped the registration of non-electric two-wheelers from February 10 for the current financial year.

As per the notification issued yesterday, non-electric two-wheelers will not be registered by the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) in the current financial year till March 31 in pursuance of the Electric Vehicle Policy 2022.

On September 20, 2022, the administration had rolled out its EV Policy. The policy states that to gradually phase out vehicles, both private and commercial, running on internal combustion engine (ICE) technology, the administration has to ensure the registration of a minimum of 35 per cent electric two-wheelers, 20 per cent e-three-wheelers (goods), 20 per cent e-four-wheelers (goods), 20 per cent e-cars (commercial) and 10 per cent e-cars (personal) in 2022-23.

According to the policy, the registration of two-wheelers running on the ICE technology during the 2022-23 financial year would be stopped on their count reaching 65 per cent of the total number of vehicles registered during the previous year. The policy also stated to stop the registration of two-wheelers and three-wheelers running on the ICE technology from 2024-25.

An official said the registration for non-electric two-wheelers would resume from April 1 and would be done as per the permissible limits for the financial year 2023-24.

Expressing disappointment, an automobile dealer said the dealers would now do for the remaining months of the financial year. They have to pay wages to the staff and meet other expenses, he said, adding that the automobile sector was the highest taxpayer in the city.

The dealer said the two-wheelers segment was a major component of the automobile industry as it accounted for 40-45 per cent of the total vehicles sold in the county. Of 50,874 vehicles of all categories sold in the city in 2022, as many as 22,003 were two-wheelers. Similarly, 2,520 two-wheelers were sold out of a total of 5,907 vehicles to date in city.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu

2
Features

Atul Kumar's 'Baaghi Albele': Playing, a dystopian comedy set in Ludhiana

3
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

4
Nation

Turkey earthquake: Missing Indian businessman found dead; tattoo on hand helps in identification

5
Punjab

Farm unions provide platform to radicals

6
Comment

Punjabi to Hindi films

7
Haryana

No diesel gensets in NCR from May 15

8
Nation

India belongs to me as much as it does to PM Modi, Mohan Bhagwat: Jamiat chief Madani

9
Diaspora

Indian Covid hero honoured by Queen Elizabeth faces deportation from UK

10
World

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

Don't Miss

View All
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Top News

Senior BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria appointed Assam governor; Shiv Pratap Shukla appointed Governor of Himachal

Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu

Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...

Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh

Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...

PM Modi to inaugurate 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway today

PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...


Cities

View All

Unusual rise in temperature has wheat farmers worried

Unusual rise in temperature has wheat farmers worried

16 get stuck in lift at city rly station

Hit by Chinese string, 17-yr-old girl receives 44 stitches on face

MC donates seized building material to religious institution

Youth booked for abducting teen girl

Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Bathinda: Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Chandigarh: Water cannon used against AAP workers protesting over Adani issue

Chandigarh: Water cannon used against AAP workers protesting over Adani issue

Chandigarh police release pics of 10 suspects

14 Chandigarh heritage items to go under hammer

Fire at waterworks in Sec 32 hits supply

Two community centres await opening

MCD mayor election to held on February 16; Delhi L-G grant approval

MCD mayor election to be held on February 16; Delhi L-G grants approval

Stop anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli: Delhi Govt to DDA

Delhi Police to partner with Truecaller to help protect people from impersonators, cyber frauds

Nod to laying of sewer lines in 3 Delhi villages

AAP nominees removed from discom boards on Delhi L-G’s orders

Day after, five nabbed for migrant’s murder

Day after, five nabbed for migrant’s murder

Latifpura oustees protest in front of MLA’s residence

Foetus found in Nakodar

Kahlwan's aide, 2 others planning crime held

Workshop on Coding at Dav college

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

NHAI: Sherpur Chowk ROB in Ludhiana to be thrown open by month-end

State info commission imposes penalty of Rs 25K on Ludhiana MC’s PIO

Jail warder booked for ‘supplying’ banned items to inmates in Ludhiana Central Jail

Four fall prey to snatchers in two cases in Ludhiana

4,547 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

4,547 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

People should be open to new methods: VC

Mehakpal declared best girl athlete