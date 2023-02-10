Move unjust, will suffer huge losses: Chandigarh dealers

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, February 9

A day after the UT Administration decided to stop the registration of non-electric two-wheelers from February 10, there was a strong resentment among the automobile dealers in the city.

Stopping registration of non-electric two-wheelers till march 31

The dealers said it was an unjust move and would lead to a huge financial loss to the automobile industry. Also, the buyers would be at the receiving end, as he/she was left with no other choice.

“We will be meeting the UT Adviser and the UT Administrator, and give them a representation seeking a review of the decision,” said Ranjeev Dahuja, president, Federation of Automobile Dealers of Chandigarh.

What EV Policy says The registration of two-wheelers running on internal combustion engine during 2022-23 would be stopped on their count reaching 65 per cent of the total number of vehicles registered during the previous year.

The registration of two-wheelers and three-wheelers running on this technology to be stopped from 2024-25.

Registration of non-electric two-wheelers would resume from April 1.

Karan Gilhotra, vice-president of the federation, said the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, which was the apex national body of the automobile retail industry of India, was also in talks with the Central Government to resolve the issue.

On achieving the limit fixed under the Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy, the UT Administration has stopped the registration of non-electric two-wheelers from February 10 for the current financial year.

As per the notification issued yesterday, non-electric two-wheelers will not be registered by the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) in the current financial year till March 31 in pursuance of the Electric Vehicle Policy 2022.

On September 20, 2022, the administration had rolled out its EV Policy. The policy states that to gradually phase out vehicles, both private and commercial, running on internal combustion engine (ICE) technology, the administration has to ensure the registration of a minimum of 35 per cent electric two-wheelers, 20 per cent e-three-wheelers (goods), 20 per cent e-four-wheelers (goods), 20 per cent e-cars (commercial) and 10 per cent e-cars (personal) in 2022-23.

According to the policy, the registration of two-wheelers running on the ICE technology during the 2022-23 financial year would be stopped on their count reaching 65 per cent of the total number of vehicles registered during the previous year. The policy also stated to stop the registration of two-wheelers and three-wheelers running on the ICE technology from 2024-25.

An official said the registration for non-electric two-wheelers would resume from April 1 and would be done as per the permissible limits for the financial year 2023-24.

Expressing disappointment, an automobile dealer said the dealers would now do for the remaining months of the financial year. They have to pay wages to the staff and meet other expenses, he said, adding that the automobile sector was the highest taxpayer in the city.

The dealer said the two-wheelers segment was a major component of the automobile industry as it accounted for 40-45 per cent of the total vehicles sold in the county. Of 50,874 vehicles of all categories sold in the city in 2022, as many as 22,003 were two-wheelers. Similarly, 2,520 two-wheelers were sold out of a total of 5,907 vehicles to date in city.