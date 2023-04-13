Moving suv catches fire

Tribune News Service

Mohali: A moving SUV caught fire in Sector 66 here on Wednesday. However, its driver escaped unhurt. Eyewitnesses said the driver came out of the vehicle on fire. Passersby called the PCR vehicle and the fire station. A fire tender reached the spot in sometime, but the vehicle was burnt by then. The vehicle, with a Delhi registration plate, was being driven by a Phase XI resident. TNS

Job fair at SGGS varsity on Apr 19

Fatehgarh Sahib: The District Employment and Business Bureau will hold a mega job fair at Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University on April 19. ADC (G) Anuprita Johal said the fair would start at 10 am and continue till 2 pm. OC

Crop loss relief from today

Mohali: The survey of the damage caused to wheat crop due to rain in the district has been completed and the work of payment of compensation will start from Thursday. This was stated by ADC Amaninder Kaur Brar during a meeting with officials of the Revenue Department at the District Administrative Complex here. TNS

Two POs nabbed by city police

Chandigarh: Two proclaimed offenders have been arrested by the UT police. Delhi resident Shakil Ahmed, alias Cheery Shakil (46), a PO in three 2017 theft cases, has been arrested. Also, Omkar, alias Gurila (24), of Faidan village was arrested in a burglary case in 2019. During investigation, it was found Omkar was facing non-bailable warrants in two cases. TNS

Scooterist dies in z’pur accident

Zirakpur: A 21-year-old scooterist, Abhinav Sood of Dera Bassi, died after being hit by a truck at the Chatt light point on the Patiala road. His brother claimed Abhinav was returning home after finishing the night shift at a private firm in Mohali at 4 am on Tuesday when a speeding truck hit him. A case has been registered. TNS

14-year-old girl hangs self

Chandigarh: A 14-year-old girl reportedly hanged herself at her house in Dhanas. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. Sources said the victim was alone in the house. Her cousin peeped through a window and found the victim hanging from the ceiling fan. The police started inquest proceedings at the Sarangpur police station. TNS

Fire breaks out at Food shop

Chandigarh: A fire broke out at a food booth in Sector 34 on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened around 3.30 pm. A fire engine was rushed to the spot around 3.40 pm. The blaze was brought under control quickly before it could spread to other shops. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.