Moving suv catches fire

BRIEFLY

Tribune News Service

Mohali: A moving SUV caught fire in Sector 66 here on Wednesday. However, its driver escaped unhurt. Eyewitnesses said the driver came out of the vehicle on fire. Passersby called the PCR vehicle and the fire station. A fire tender reached the spot in sometime, but the vehicle was burnt by then. The vehicle, with a Delhi registration plate, was being driven by a Phase XI resident. TNS

Job fair at SGGS varsity on Apr 19

Fatehgarh Sahib: The District Employment and Business Bureau will hold a mega job fair at Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University on April 19. ADC (G) Anuprita Johal said the fair would start at 10 am and continue till 2 pm. OC

Crop loss relief from today

Mohali: The survey of the damage caused to wheat crop due to rain in the district has been completed and the work of payment of compensation will start from Thursday. This was stated by ADC Amaninder Kaur Brar during a meeting with officials of the Revenue Department at the District Administrative Complex here. TNS

Two POs nabbed by city police

Chandigarh: Two proclaimed offenders have been arrested by the UT police. Delhi resident Shakil Ahmed, alias Cheery Shakil (46), a PO in three 2017 theft cases, has been arrested. Also, Omkar, alias Gurila (24), of Faidan village was arrested in a burglary case in 2019. During investigation, it was found Omkar was facing non-bailable warrants in two cases. TNS

Scooterist dies in z’pur accident

Zirakpur: A 21-year-old scooterist, Abhinav Sood of Dera Bassi, died after being hit by a truck at the Chatt light point on the Patiala road. His brother claimed Abhinav was returning home after finishing the night shift at a private firm in Mohali at 4 am on Tuesday when a speeding truck hit him. A case has been registered. TNS

14-year-old girl hangs self

Chandigarh: A 14-year-old girl reportedly hanged herself at her house in Dhanas. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. Sources said the victim was alone in the house. Her cousin peeped through a window and found the victim hanging from the ceiling fan. The police started inquest proceedings at the Sarangpur police station. TNS

Fire breaks out at Food shop

Chandigarh: A fire broke out at a food booth in Sector 34 on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened around 3.30 pm. A fire engine was rushed to the spot around 3.40 pm. The blaze was brought under control quickly before it could spread to other shops. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

Fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump, residents demand Vigilance inquiry

Wheat procurement begins at Jandiala Guru

Akal Takht Jathedar condemns police deployment on Baisakhi

City-based political leaders pitch in to boost prospects of their party candidates

Scrapped in 2020, CHB’s Sec 53 housing scheme rollout in May

Scrapped in 2020, CHB’s Sec 53 housing scheme rollout in May

11,000 bite cases last year, yet MC clueless about dog count

Hours after bookies’ arrest, 3 UT cops suspended for misconduct

GMADA faces the heat over builders defaulting on dues

Over fortnight on, vax out of stock in Mohali

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Kejriwal

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal only leader speaking against corruption, his voice being stifled: Atishi on CBI summons

‘Persecution on course’: Kapil Sibal on CBI summoning Delhi CM Kejriwal

CBI to interrogate Kejriwal in Delhi excise 'scam' on Sunday

Supreme Court recommends three judicial officers as Judges of Delhi High Court

Constant vigil on cash movement, liquor flow

Constant vigil on cash movement, liquor flow

Paid news, election campaign material, under EC scanner

Rs 2L ex-gratia for kin of deceased in Khuralgarh mishaps

Karamjit Kaur slams CM over Channi’s quizzing

VB nabs ASI for taking bribe of Rs 5,000

Procurement Season: Less than 10% of last year’s wheat arrives in Ludhiana

Procurement Season: Less than 10% of last year’s wheat arrives in Ludhiana

Car driver tries to run over traffic cop in Ludhiana

Smuggler arrested with 4.5-kg opium in Ludhiana

List of cop’s properties finalised, Vigilance Department to pitch in

Jilted lover kills woman, nabbed in Ludhiana

Work over, new PRTC bus stand awaits inauguration

Work over, new PRTC bus stand awaits inauguration

Renovated emergency ward opens at Rajindra

Crop loss compensation: Rs 38.35L credited to accounts of farmers

District sees 23 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Over fortnight on, vax out of stock in Mohali