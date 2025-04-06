DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / MP asks Railway Minister for better facilities at Kharar station

MP asks Railway Minister for better facilities at Kharar station

Highlighting Kharar's rapid growth as a regional educational and economic centre, Member of Parliament Satnam Singh Sandhu has urged the Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, to upgrade railway services at the Kharar Railway Station. In a memorandum, Sandhu requested...
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 07:02 AM Apr 06, 2025 IST
Highlighting Kharar’s rapid growth as a regional educational and economic centre, Member of Parliament Satnam Singh Sandhu has urged the Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, to upgrade railway services at the Kharar Railway Station.

In a memorandum, Sandhu requested stoppage of pilgrimage trains and the establishment of a railway reservation counter at the station.

He emphasised that Kharar, now home to two private universities and seven colleges, sees a large influx of students from across India. Despite its growing significance and considerable ticket revenue, the station lacks a dedicated reservation counter.

