MP holds talks with villagers

Panchkula, October 11
Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Kartikeya Sharma today listened to the problems of villagers through public dialogue programmes in five villages—Tibbi, Sultanpur, Bataur, Sunderpur, and Kami—in the Barwala block of Panchkula. He listened to the problems related to BPL cards, old-age pension, widow pension, and housing schemes, among others, and instructed the officials to solve the problems on a priority basis.
Sharma said Ambala district had been adopted by him, and his doors and those of the government were always open to the people of this constituency.
He added that their aim was to give the benefits of the government’s public welfare schemes to as many people as possible. The MP directed BDPO Barwala to organise camps about various welfare schemes that are run by the government and inform people about them.
