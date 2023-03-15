MP Kher flags off hydraulic bus

Chandigarh, March 14
City MP Kirron Kher today flagged off a hydraulic bus on the premises of the Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities, Sector 31, here, with a view to making the movement of children with intellectual disabilities accessible in wheelchairs.
It has been provided to the institute under the MP Local Area Development Scheme fund. “It was important to take care of children and old persons. We all should do our bit as much as we can,” said Kher.
City Mayor Anup Gupta; Director-Principal of the GMCH-32 Dr Jaswinder Kaur, Joint Director of the Institute Dr Preeti Arun and former Senior Deputy Mayor Heera Negi were among others present.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In first direct US-Russia encounter since Ukraine war, Russian jet ‘downs’ US spy drone over Black Sea
Moscow's ambassador to Washington calls incident a 'provocat...
Bid to arrest Imran Khan triggers clashes in Pakistan
Pak ex-PM tells party workers to continue struggle even if h...