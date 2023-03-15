MP Kher flags off hydraulic bus

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 14

City MP Kirron Kher today flagged off a hydraulic bus on the premises of the Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities, Sector 31, here, with a view to making the movement of children with intellectual disabilities accessible in wheelchairs.

It has been provided to the institute under the MP Local Area Development Scheme fund. “It was important to take care of children and old persons. We all should do our bit as much as we can,” said Kher.

City Mayor Anup Gupta; Director-Principal of the GMCH-32 Dr Jaswinder Kaur, Joint Director of the Institute Dr Preeti Arun and former Senior Deputy Mayor Heera Negi were among others present.