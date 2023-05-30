MP Kirron Kher for opening crèche at two major hospitals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 29

MP Kirron Kher has asked GMSH-16 and GMCH-32 officials to explore the feasibility of having a crèche facility for children of patients, especially women.

The direction came during a meeting of the governing body of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti of the GMSH. During the deliberations, a committee member suggested establishment of a crèche facility to assist patients, who are accompanied by their children. Recognising the significance of such a facility, panel chairperson Kher instructed GMSH and GMCH officials to assess the feasibility of implementing the initiative. She approved two ambulances for the GMSH and one for the school associated with GRIID, Sector 31, to be bought by using the MPLADS funds.

The panel okayed free treatment to trauma, stroke and myocardial infarction patients in the Emergency during the first 24 hours.