MP Manish Tewari flags decades of drift at SCL; seeks audit, clarity on upgrade plan

Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari on Monday raised a matter of urgent public importance in the Lok Sabha under Rule 377 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, seeking accountability, transparency and a clear roadmap for the long-pending modernisation of the Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL), Mohali — India’s earliest semiconductor fabrication facility.

In his submission placed before the House, Tewari said SCL had suffered decades of losses, technological obsolescence and repeated delays in upgradation, despite its strategic importance. He pointed out that although SCL was India’s first semiconductor fabrication unit, it continues to operate far below global benchmarks, reportedly on outdated technology nodes with limited production capacity.

Tewari expressed concern that no comprehensive audit has been publicly disclosed on the losses, damages and recovery process following the devastating fire of 1989, nor on the subsequent decline in the facility’s capabilities. He further stated that substantial public funds allocated over the last two decades for repair, modernisation and R&D appeared to have been either under-utilised or inadequately monitored, raising serious questions about efficiency and oversight.

Given India’s ambitious semiconductor mission, the Chandigarh MP said it was imperative for the Government to clearly spell out the current technology node, wafer size and production capacity of SCL, along with the approvals already granted and timelines for its upgrade. He also sought clarity on the precise role envisaged for SCL under the India Semiconductor Mission, stressing that Parliament and the public deserved full transparency on how the facility would be integrated into the national semiconductor strategy.

Tewari urged the government to order an independent performance and financial audit of SCL to ensure accountability and effective utilisation of public funds, stating that only a transparent and time-bound approach could rebuild SCL into a globally competitive semiconductor facility.

His intervention comes close on the heels of a recent visit to SCL Mohali by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu, during which the Centre announced a Rs 4,500-crore investment over three years to modernise and expand the laboratory.

The ministers had categorically stated that SCL would not be privatised, that its production capacity would be increased up to 100 times, and that it would continue to serve as a fabrication, training and R&D platform for students, researchers and start-ups. They had also said the Punjab Government had been requested to allot 25 acres of additional land for SCL’s expansion.

Tewari’s Rule 377 submission underscored the need for the government to back its announcements with measurable outcomes, clear disclosures and institutional accountability, especially in a sector that is central to India’s technological sovereignty and strategic self-reliance.