MP Manish Tewari pushes for restoration of Leisure Valley

MP Manish Tewari has asked MC Commissioner Amit Kumar and Chief Engineer Sanjay Arora to redevelop, curate and manicure the entire stretch of Leisure Valley from Bougainvillea Garden in Sector 2 to Sector 36.

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Tewari said the Leisure Valley and the attendant stretch from Bougainvillea Garden in Sector 2 all the way to Sector 36 were some of the most beautiful green areas in the city. “Unfortunately, the entire stretch of this green space gives an impression that it is unkempt and not properly maintained,” he said.

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The MP asked the MC officials to rejuvenate and make the green space the most beautiful and coveted green space in the country.