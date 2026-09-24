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Home / Chandigarh / MP Manish Tewari seeks booth-wise data on every voter deleted from Chandigarh rolls since 2024

MP Manish Tewari seeks booth-wise data on every voter deleted from Chandigarh rolls since 2024

Asks CEO to disclose EPIC numbers, date, specific reason for deletion; seeks details of those enrolled elsewhere, voters omitted for non-receipt of enumeration forms

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:25 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari. Photo: Tribune file
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A day after the final electoral roll put Chandigarh’s electorate at 4,60,209, MP Manish Tewari has sought a complete ward- and booth-wise reconciliation of every elector deleted from or not included in the electoral rolls since June 1, 2024, including the specific reason for each deletion or omission.

In a letter to Chief Electoral Officer Prema Puri, Tewari sought the name of each elector, ward and booth number, EPIC number, date on which the elector was deleted or not included, and the specific reason recorded for the deletion or non-inclusion.

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The demand comes amid the controversy over the sharp fall in Chandigarh’s electorate from 6,59,805 electors at the time of the 2024 Lok Sabha election to 4,60,209 in the final 2026 roll — a difference of 1,99,596 electors, or 30.26 per cent, a figure Tewari has repeatedly flagged.

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The final roll, however, represents a net addition of 9,927 electors over the draft roll of 4,50,282, following the claims and objections process during SIR. The ward-wise final roll shows substantial variation, with Ward 28 having the highest electorate at 27,281 and Ward 13 the lowest at 5,297.

Tewari has now sought details that would enable a voter-by-voter reconciliation of the change since 2024, saying the final roll raised a larger question requiring a “clear and transparent reconciliation of electoral data”. He said there was presently no publicly available voter-wise reconciliation explaining the reduction.

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He has also specifically sought details of electors classified as “enrolled elsewhere”, including the place where each such elector is stated to be enrolled.

In another category, Tewari has asked for details of electors who were not included in the draft roll because their enumeration forms were not received, along with the reason recorded after field verification in each case.

The MP’s demand follows his earlier calls for elector-wise details of deletions during SIR. The final roll published on September 22 recorded 4,60,209 electors, against 4,50,282 in the draft roll, while the Election Commission (EC) said the SIR process had resulted in the addition of 9,927 voters after claims and objections.

Tewari said the information sought was necessary given the questions being raised over the functioning of EC.

“This is imperative given the serious questions that have been raised with regard to the functioning of EC and the given that with two EC’s dissenting there is a question mark over the very constitutionality of EC decisions including their fundamental legality,” Tewari said.

He has asked that the information be furnished at the earliest, saying the scale of the change in Chandigarh’s electorate made it essential to establish the basis on which voters had been removed or omitted.

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