MP meets Spl Olympics player

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 3

Ahead of the Special Olympics World Games slated to take place in Berlin (Germany) from June 17 to 25, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher met with Prathna Bhatia, who is representing the nation in the games.

The MP also met table tennis coach Sheetal Negi, who will be part of the Indian coachs’ contingent, and Neelu Sarin, Area Director, Special Olympics Bharat, Chandigarh. Prathna, a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, Special Cell for Intellectually Challenged, before meeting Kirron, attended a ceremonial send-off at the school. Vineeta Arora, Director (Education)-cum-Senior Principal, Bhavan Vidalaya, congratulated Prathna on her selection.