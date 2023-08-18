MP resident absolved of rape charge

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 17

A local court acquitted Vivek Kumar Pathak of Madhya Pradesh in a rape case after the prosecution failed to prove the charge. The police had registered an FIR against him on the complaint of a woman on December 19, 2019.

The complainant, a divorcee, had alleged that she was residing along with her daughter in a rented accommodation and became acquainted with the accused, a teacher at an institute in Sector 34. He allegedly proposed to marry her and made physical relations with her against her wishes. He later backtracked from his promise of marrying her, the complainant had alleged.

After the probe, the police filed a challan under Section 376 (2)(N) in the court. Finding a prima facie case, the accused was charged to which he pleaded not guilty.

Deepak Bajaj, accused's counsel, contended his client was falsely implicated. He said there was no proof of giving false promise of marriage. After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused.

#Madhya Pradesh