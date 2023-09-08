MP Tewari gives Rs 2.5L for CCTVs at BDC

Chandigarh, September 7
Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari has given Rs 2.50 lakh from his MPLAD fund for the installation of CCTV cameras in Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, here.
Recently, under leadership of Krishna Lal, president, Bapudham Resident Welfare Association, a delegation met Tewari and informed him about the poor law and order situation in their area.
The DC has written to the MC Chief Engineer to immediately prepare the estimates for the job.
