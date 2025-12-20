MP Tewari raises Dadumajra garbage crisis in Lok Sabha, demands final clearance

Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari on Friday once again raised the long‑pending Dadumajra garbage dump issue in the Lok Sabha on the last day of the Winter Session under Rule 377 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, describing the dumpsite as a continuing health hazard and demanding its complete and final clearance.

In his intervention, Tewari said the “continuing tyranny” of the Dadumajra garbage dump was affecting not only residents of Chandigarh but also people living in adjoining villages of Punjab that fall under the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, which he represented earlier. He asserted that half measures and shifting timelines were unacceptable and that the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh must “walk the extra mile” and clear the dump in its entirety.

“My intervention in the Lok Sabha under Rule 377 pertains to the continuing tyranny of the garbage dump in Dadu Majra that continues to be a health hazard for the people of Chandigarh but also for people who live in the adjoining villages of Punjab that fall in the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency. The Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh must walk the extra mile and clear it in entirety,” Tewari said.

The renewed parliamentary intervention comes against the backdrop of persistent controversy surrounding the Dadumajra dumpsite, where thousands of tonnes of waste continue to lie despite repeated assurances, extensions and claims of remediation. As reported earlier, while the Centre has informed Parliament that the entire 5.10 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste identified at the site stands remediated, about 55,000 metric tonnes of fresh, unprocessed waste is still lying at the dump and is currently under remediation.

In a recent reply to an unstarred question by Tewari, the Centre had placed the onus of sanitation and solid waste management on the UT Administration and the Municipal Corporation, stating that sanitation is a State subject. It also noted that deadlines for complete clearance have been repeatedly extended — from December 2024 to July 2025 and now to November 30, 2025 — even as residents continue to complain of stench, health risks and environmental damage.

Speaking to The Tribune, Tewari accused the Municipal Corporation authorities of “obfuscation” and a “cover-up” over shifting timelines, asserting that residents of Chandigarh deserve to be freed from the garbage dump and the vile odour it emanates. He has maintained that he will continue to raise the issue in Parliament and on every available forum until the dumpsite is cleared fully and permanently.

With his latest intervention on the floor of the House, Tewari has once again put the spotlight on what he describes as a failure of governance and accountability, even as the city awaits a credible, final and enforceable timeline for eliminating the Dadumajra dump once and for all.

What’s the issue

Despite claims that 5.1 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste at Dadumajra have been remediated, around 55,000 MT of fresh, unprocessed garbage is still lying at the site. Deadlines for complete clearance have been repeatedly extended, raising questions over implementation and accountability.

Why it matters

The dumpsite remains a major health and environmental hazard, affecting residents of Chandigarh and neighbouring villages in Punjab. Persistent stench, pollution and delays undermine public trust and highlight systemic gaps in urban waste management and governance.