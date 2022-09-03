Mubarikpur farmers discuss issues with revenue officer

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, September 2

Members of the Kisan Road Sangharsh Committee, led by its president Baljinder Singh, today held a meeting with District Revenue Officer Vipin Bhandari regarding the award of compensation for land acquired for the Ambala-Chandigarh Greenfield National Highway under the Bharatmala project at Mubarikpur today.

The farmers gave a demand letter, in which they mentioned that the administration had previously fixed a minimum rate of Rs 1.55 crore per acre, but now the collector rates have increased by 100 to 200 per cent. The farmers demanded a minimum compensation of Rs 4. 22 crore and a maximum of Rs 9 crore per acre should be awarded to them.

They have also sought an assurance in writing to keep the roads leading to the farms untouched and build underpasses as per requirement through which the big agricultural machines can pass easily. They have also demanded a 7-metre-wide slip road along the highway.

“If our demands are not met, we will oppose the construction of the highway,” said Baljinder Singh.

“Adequate arrangements should be made for drainage of water from highways and pipelines be laid to irrigate crops,” he said.There is a resentment among the farmers that the government is fixing separate rates for the land adjacent to the highway and for the land behind it.

Bhandari assured the farmers that he would convey all their demands to the authorities concerned.

#Ambala #dera bassi