Mubarikpur youth shot at, one held

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 28

A Bhiwani youth, absconding in two cases of heinous crimes, allegedly shot at a youth, leaving him seriously injured in Mubarikpur here on Friday night.

The gunshot pierced through the victim Yogesh Kumar’s rib. He is undergoing treatment at the GMCH-32. The police said the victim and his friends Sandeep, Sukhi and Jaspal were sitting in a truck when a youth, identified as Mandeep Singh, 22, a resident of Jatai village in Sadar Bhiwani, approached them and asked for the keys of their bike parked nearby. When they refused, he pointed a country-made pistol at them and threatened them.

The four of them got down and had a scuffle with the youth following which he fired two shots, injuring Yogesh. Dera Bassi ASP Dr Darpan Ahluwalia said one of the bullets hit Yogesh in the chest. His friends overpowered the suspect. He was injured in the scuffle and became unconscious.

The police reached the spot and took the two injured youths to the Dera Bassi hospital from where they were referred to the GMCH-32.

The police said two magazines and 68 live rounds were found in the suspect's bag.

A case had been registered against the youth, who was wanted in a murder case in Hisar and a car snatching case in Jind, the police said, adding that he had been arrested.