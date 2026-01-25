DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana: Health card enrollment begins

Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana: Health card enrollment begins

Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jan 25, 2026 IST
Representational Photo.
The registration for health insurance cards under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana has begun at the Common Service Centres set up at various locations around the city and at District Hospital, Phase-6, Mohali.

Under the scheme, launched recently by the Punjab Government, a health card is to be made for every resident of the state. Every family will be provided with health insurance cover of up to Rs 10 lakh per year. Any member of the card-holding family admitted to a government or a listed private hospital can receive medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh for free. Aadhaar card of all family members and a voter card of adults are required to register. The resident will receive the health insurance card within a few days of successful registration. Top multi-specialty hospital chains of the state such as Fortis and Max will not be part of the empanelled hospitals under the scheme. Although benefits upto Rs 10 lakhs are promised, there is a cap on the maximum amount that can be claimed for certain procedures and treatments.

