Muktsar woman dupes PG seeker of Rs 22K, held

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 20

The cybercrime cell of the police has arrested a woman for Rs 22,020 fraud on the pretext of booking a paying guest in Panchkula.

The suspect has been identified as Suman Rani (53), a resident of Muktsar in Punjab.

In his complaint to the police on November 11, the victim had stated that he spoke to the woman after getting her phone number from Google search engine. He said the suspect first asked him for Rs 2,000 for booking a PG room and after some time sought his Aadhaar card and demanded Rs 10,010. He said later, he again sent Rs 10,010 for registration following which the woman stopped taking his calls.

A case under Section 419 and 420 of the IPC was registered at the Cyber police station in Sector 12. A cybercrime team arrested the woman today. She was produced in a court, which remanded her in judicial custody.

