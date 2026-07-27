'Mule accounts' in Chandigarh receiving millions in fraud

Several bank accounts in Chandigarh functioning as "mule accounts" for receiving fraud money. Police told the court while opposing the bail application of one accused involved in cyber fraud.

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Several bank accounts operating within the jurisdiction of Chandigarh were found to be functioning as "mule accounts" for receiving and transferring proceeds of cyber frauds, including fake investment, part-time job, and digital arrest scams.

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The information was provided by a police officer to the Chandigarh Police court while opposing a bail application of an accused whose bank account was found to be involved in receiving such fraud money. The police told the court that during the analysis of Pan-India cyber fraud complaints registered on the NCRP/14C portal, several bank accounts operating within the jurisdiction of Chandigarh were found to be functioning as "mule accounts".

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The police further told the court that during the technical and financial analysis of these accounts, one bank account maintained with IndusInd Bank was found to have received fraudulent amounts of Rs 50,000, Rs 4,50,000 and Rs 1,00,000 in connection with complaints registered on the NCRP/14C portal. It was further revealed that the entire amount was withdrawn through cheques.

The account was found to be registered in the name of Bheem Saroj, resident of Khuda Lahora, Chandigarh. A raid was conducted, and Bheem Saroj was arrested. During interrogation, he disclosed that he was working as a peon in ICICI Bank and that his IndusInd Bank account had been opened by his acquaintance, Salman Ansari, in exchange for monetary consideration.

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Subsequently, Salman Ansari, resident of Mullanpur, Mohali, Punjab, was also arrested. The cheque book and PAN card of Bheem Saroj, along with several company stamps allegedly used for opening current accounts, were recovered. During further interrogation, Salman Ansari disclosed that he had provided the IndusInd Bank account to one Dharambir Kalia, whose contact details and whereabouts were not known to him. The Public Prosecutor opposed the bail application on the ground that the accused received the amounts from the accounts of various complainants PAN India which were credited into his account and were subsequently withdrawn through cheques signed by him. After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed the bail of the accused Bheem Saroj. The court said that in view of the gravity of the allegations, it is not a fit case where regular bail can be granted to the applicant since the investigation is still in progress.