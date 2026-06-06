icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Mullanpur hosts maiden Test before sparse stands

Mullanpur hosts maiden Test before sparse stands

While attendance is expected to improve as the day progresses, the June heat is likely to prevent the 35,000-capacity venue from reaching full capacity

article_Author
Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Mullanpur, Updated At : 10:27 AM Jun 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
India's KL Rahul plays a shot on day one of a Test cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in Mullanpur, Saturday, June 6, 2026. Image credit/PTI
Advertisement

In front of sparsely populated stands, Afghanistan’s Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi bowled the first-ever Test match delivery at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA International Stadium in Mullanpur to Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who flicked it towards deep square leg, marking a new chapter in the venue’s history.

Advertisement

Unlike the recent T20 matches held at the stadium, the players were greeted by largely empty stands, underlining the challenge Test cricket faces in attracting spectators. While attendance is expected to improve as the day progresses, the June heat is likely to prevent the 35,000-capacity venue from reaching full capacity.

Advertisement

Hosting its first-ever Test match appeared to catch the host association off guard as well. Media personnel arriving from different parts of the country did not receive basic facilities such as drinking water or refreshments in the morning. It was claimed that police did not allow workers to enter the stadium at the scheduled time to complete preparations. The issue was resolved only after the match began, following intervention by senior journalists.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, Saturday marked a significant milestone as the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium became India’s 31st Test venue. The stadium made its international debut with a T20 International between India and South Africa in December last year. It also hosted two women’s ODIs between India and Australia in September 2025, besides staging IPL matches for three seasons and hosting the playoffs on two occasions.

For its first-ever Test, the venue was sparsely populated. Only a small number of spectators occupied the upper tiers of the North and South stands.

Advertisement

“I came to watch the first session of the match and will return to my routine work afterwards. My friends will come for the afternoon session. There will be a good crowd on Sunday,” said Pritish, a spectator.

Unlike during IPL fixtures, roads around the venue remained free of congestion, with vehicles passing through security checkpoints smoothly and without restrictions.

“Had India been playing some other team, the crowd might have been larger. I think more people will come as the day progresses, especially those who have been invited and have never experienced a live match before,” said Amit, another spectator.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts