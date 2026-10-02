Mullanpur set for first men’s ODI as India, WI teams arrive

After sealing the three-match series with a record chase in Guwahati, the Indian team arrived amid fanfare in Chandigarh today to take on West Indies in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on October 3.

The match will go down in the history books as the first men’s ODI to be played at the Mullanpur stadium. It will also be the first ODI to be captained by local boy Shubman Gill at his home ground.

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The match has generated considerable interest among fans in the region, as it could provide one of the last opportunities to watch Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in action at the stadium before next year’s ICC World Cup. Both teams decided to skip training and rest today.

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“I was here to pick up my husband and was not aware of the Indian team’s arrival. It was the first time I saw Virat Kohli from such a close distance,” said Kartiki Hooda, a cricket fan, at the airport.

Pushpinder, a cab driver, said, “I run a cab service here, and it was the first time I saw players coming out of the airport.”

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While the match offers West Indies a chance to salvage a consolation win, India will look to carry forward its winning momentum.

The Mullanpur track has traditionally favoured batters and, considering the high-scoring previous ODI in Guwahati, another high-scoring contest could be on the cards.

In the last ODI, Gill smashed 223 off 133 balls to record the fastest double century in men’s ODIs, while Rohit Sharma scored a century and completed 12,000 ODI runs. India chased down the 406-run target with 39 balls to spare.

Tickets in high demand

“I booked South West Upper Tier tickets, which were unavailable until Thursday. The ‘low category’ tickets are hardly available online, but the window opened for a brief period. I was lucky to manage to get three to four tickets,” said Amit, a student.

Seven parking lots

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) has made elaborate arrangements for the match and created seven parking lots. Vehicle entry from the Dhanas side towards Mullanpur will be restricted, and traffic will be diverted from the PGI-New Chandigarh road towards the stadium.