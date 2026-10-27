Mullanpur woman dies in road mishap

A Mullanpur resident, Suman, died while her two colleagues sustained injuries after a speeding trailer truck hit their scooty near Ranimajra chowk in Mullanpur on Saturday.

Complainant Jaswinder Kaur stated that she, Amandeep Kaur and Suman were Punjab Government employees and were going on a scooty to attend a meeting at the BDPO Office in Majri Block. As they reached the Ranimajra chowk, a trailer truck hit their two-wheeler in the rear.

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All three riders sustained serious injuries. Passersby rushed Amandeep and Suman to the PGI. Suman later succumbed to her injuries. The complainant was taken to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital in Sector 16 for treatment.

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The trailer truck driver, identified as Gauri Shankar, a native of Bikaner, was arrested and released on bail later.

A case was registered at the Mullanpur police station.